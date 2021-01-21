OTT Platform Reeldrama Launched for Exclusive Assamese Content

Binge watching gets a new platform in Assam as Reeldrama, an OTT platform packed with a grand collection of films, web series and shows, makes a star-studded entry from January 22nd 2021. With an emotional tagline ‘Celebrate Assam with Reeldrama’, the platform brings viewers the choicest local content that touches every Assamese heart, in India and abroad.

The arrival of Reeldrama, a dedicated OTT (Over-The-Top)platform with loads of Assamese content, was announced amidst a host of dignitaries from the world of Jollywood, in Guwahati on January 21st.

“Reeldrama brings home to you the culture of Assam in all its glory with stories, shows, music and conversations about the art, history, literature, folklore and cinema of the land. With its array of thoughtfully curated content and innovative programs, Reeldrama has something for everyone”, said Sumit Dasgupta, Director, Reeldrama.

Reeldrama platform’s content-mix includes contemporary movies, old classics and award-winning movies. It also hosts web series in various genres.

The platform also hosts shows from the field of music, comedy, poetry, cookery and devotion. For young minds, Reeldrama has a dedicated kid’s zone that contains animated moral stories and grandma tales.

For someone willing to learn the art of filmmaking or Hindustani classical vocal, the platform offers masterclass sessions which is a first-of-its-kind educational series with instructions in local language.“Several such interesting concepts will be introduced in this section in times to come,” Dasgupta added.

The inaugural event was attended by Who’s Who of the Assamese film industry. Popular film actors and filmmakers unveiled the app and the logo for the cine lovers.

“The Assamese viewer is looking to enjoy good cinema that is otherwise restricted with the limited number of theatres in the state. Reeldrama brings viewers the choicest local movies that can be viewed from the comfort of their homes,” said Kuheli Dasgupta, Director, Reeldrama.

“For those in the movie industry, Reeldrama serves as an alternate medium to distribute Assamese cinema.From filmmakers, producers to story tellers and aspirants seeking opportunities, Reeldrama is the ideal new platform to connect with global audiences seeking high quality Assamese content,” she said.

“One of Reeldrama’s objectives is to unearth the rich talent that Assam abounds in but which unfortunately lacks the means to showcase itself. Reeldrama supports such talent by being the ideal platform that also provides financial support to create content that reaches global audiences,” she added.

While the wide array of content is a talking point for the viewers, film producers in particular will benefit from enjoying movie viewership from Assamese diaspora across the globe.

One can visit Reeldrama website www.reeldrama.com or download the Reeldrama app from Google Play Store or Apple Appstore and enjoy the wide range of content. Reeldrama app is also going to be available soon on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Firestick and Roku.

Reeldrama will be available in 133 countries across the globe.