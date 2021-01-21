PM Modi Along with All CMs Likely to Get vaccinated in 2nd Phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with all the chief ministers of the respective states will receive the vaccine in the second phase.

According to the inoculation drive, in the second phase, those above 50 years of age and people with comorbidities will be vaccinated.

All MPs and MLAs who are above 50 will also be vaccinated.

In a meeting with chief ministers, PM Modi had said there was no need to panic and that everyone above 50 years of age will be vaccinated in the second phase.

Covishield and Covaxin are the two vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use. Covishield is developed in Pune whereas Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is from Hyderabad.