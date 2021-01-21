PM, Prez extends Statehood Day greetings to Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

On the occasion of the statehood day of the three Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes to the people of the states.

On January 21, 1972, the three states of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act of 1971.

PM Modi wished the people of the three states and said India is proud of their contributions. In his greetings to the people of Manipur, PM Modi said that the state is a “powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent.”

 

“The culture and warm hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India,” the Prime Minister wrote in his Statehood Day message for Tripura.

Praising the people of Meghalaya and he said that the state “is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood…”.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to Twitter to extend greetings to the three Northeastern States.

The Chief Ministers of the three states also poured in their greetings.

N Biren Singh, the Chief Minister of Manipur on Statehood day said, “Let us pledge to work together for peaceful co-existence, progress and prosperity of our beautiful State.

Honouring the leaders who paved the way for the creation of state, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Let us recommit ourselves & carry forward their legacy with the same values & purpose that inspired them- for the future of our people.”

Biplab Kumar Deb, the Chief Minister of Tripura tweeted a video message greeting the people of his state. “Tripura is witnessing a new era of progress and prosperity under the leadership” PM Modi he said.

 

