Special Show Of ‘Veerangana’ Held At The 33rd Guwahati Book Fair

Prantik Deka

The much-acclaimed Assamese documentary film on the country’s first female commando unit ­– ‘Veerangana’, was screened to much praise and appreciation at the Gagan Chandra Adhikari auditorium of the 33rd Guwahati Book Fair recently. On the occasion, the film’s poster was unveiled by the prominent actress of Assamese cinema Mridula Baruah and Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, Director General of Assam Police.

Produced and directed by Kishore Kalita, ‘Veerangana’ has participated and bagged a number of awards at various prestigious film festivals in India and abroad, including the Cine Making International Film Award 2020, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Special Festival Mention at the Indian Cine Film Festival, declared as a finalist by Lift-Off Global Network, London Film Festival, official selection to Jaipur International Film Festival, Tamil Nadu Independent Film Festival, etc.

The distribution of mementos in appreciation to the unit members of ‘Veerangana’ was followed by an intimate discourse with members of the Veerangana unit.

A significant development has been made on having a unit that would be significantly aggressive, to deal severely with people that are committing crimes, especially crimes against women. The Veerangana squad of Assam Police will soon undergo a complete makeover. Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, in his key-note speech, spoke about making the unit more aggressive and mean by pushing through a number of progressive reforms. It will be a complete overhaul of the present strength. Mridula Baruah showered praises on the Veerangana members for their exemplary courage and service to the society, in her speech.

The 21-minute documentary is based on the far-reaching role of the Veerangana team of Assam Police, which was formed as a special women force for the protection of women working in the city. It portrays various activities of the female commando unit and their role in effectively dealing with crime against women in Guwahati.

The Veeranganas are characterised by their belief in the strong, aggressive pursuit of crime and disorder in society. With their keen understanding of the environment that they work in and the challenges that go with it, the Veeranganas have provided women that much more confidence to go out anywhere and anytime they want. The Veerangana unit has become a huge role-model to women in Assam and the North-East.

The documentary projects the entire concept along with some personal details of the working Veeranganas.

A city-based cultural activist, Kishore Kalita, who made this documentary film under the banner of SK Production, and in the fond memory of his father S.C Kalita, has dedicated it to the Assam Police. ‘Veerangana’s screenplay is written by Utpal Datta, camerawork executed by Nagen Baishya, editing is by Diganta Borah, music and sound designing is by Abhijit Barman, while Ambarish Barkataky is its colourist and subtitles are written by Prantik Deka. The title song in the documentary is rendered by popular singer Zublee Baruah.