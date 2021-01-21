Tripura Govt To Provide Free Sanitary Napkins to School Girls

School girls in Tripura will now have access to free sanitary napkins, as the state government has stepped up its efforts in enhancing female menstrual hygiene.

Girls from class six to twelve will be provided with free sanitary napkins, informed Tripura Education Minister Ratanlal Nath on Wednesday.

This comes after the Tripura Cabinet has approved a proposal to provide free sanitary napkins to all girls from class sixth to twelfth.

As quoted in reports, Nath informed, “To enhance female menstrual hygiene, the Tripura Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for providing free sanitary napkins among all school girls from class sixth to twelfth,”

According to reports, a total of 1,68,252 students shall be covered under this new scheme called ‘Kishori Suchita Abhiyan’. This will involve an investment of Rs 3,61,63,248 from the state’s exchequer during a period of three years.