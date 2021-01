Six migrant workers from Assam died in a forest in Meghalaya after falling into a pit on Friday.

As per latest updates, these migrant workers from Assam fell into a 150-feet pit in a forest in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills.

It is to be mentioned that this is the same district where 15 men disappeared inside an illegal rat-hole mine after it collapsed in December 2019.

(Details Awaited)