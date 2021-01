India has crossed a significant landmark in its collective and resolute fight against the global pandemic.

As on 22 January 2021, till 7 AM, nearly 10.5 lakh (10,43,534) beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 2,37,050 people were vaccinated across 4,049 sessions. 18,167 sessions have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, in Assam, as many as 10,676 beneficiaries were vaccinated till now.