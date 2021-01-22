First Dose Of Covid-19 Vaccine Administered To Frontline Workers At Lungla CHC & Dutongkhar PHC

The first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine to Frontline workers was administered today at CHC Lungla and PHC Dutongkhar in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

75 beneficiaries vaccinated in CHC Lungla whereas 25 beneficiaries were vaccinated in PHC Dutongkhar.

Tashi Dhondup, ADC Lungla was the first person to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine at CHC Lungla along with 99 other beneficiaries in the sub-division, Dr. Tsering Penjor MO CHC Lungla and Dr Hage Sambyo were also administered the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Lobsang Tempa, DRCHO oversaw the conduct of vaccination at CHC Lungla and PHC Dutongkhar.