If BJP comes to power again they will demolish 3,500 Mosques: AIUDF Chief

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will demolish 3,500 mosques in the country if it is voted to power again.

Meanwhile, the partners in the alliance led by Congress ran for cover after AIUDF chief, in a public rally in Dhubri said, “The BJP has a list of 3,500 mosques in the country. If it comes to power again at the Centre again, they will demolish all those mosques.”

Addressing an election rally at Gauripur in his Dhubri parliamentary constituency on Wednesday, Ajmal said that the Quran sanctioned triple talaq but the Modi government abolished it.

“Triple Talaq is in our Quran and it has been sanctioned by it. But the BJP government, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, destroyed it. BJP also demolished the Babri mosque and are now planning to construct a mandir in the place of the mosque,” Ajmal said.

BJP is the enemy of the country, women, triple talaq, and mosques, the AIUDF alleged.