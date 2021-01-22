India’s Longest Road Arch Bridge “Wahrew Bridge” Inaugurated in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma inaugurated India’s longest road arch bridge “Wahrew Bridge” in Meghalaya.

In a tweet CM Sangma wrote, “Inaugurated the Longest Road Arch Bridge in India, the Wahrew Bridge at #Sohbar constructed at ₹49.395 Cr under NLCPR of @MDoNER_India, connecting Bholaganj & Sohbar to Nongjri. We dedicate this to the progress of the area & (L)Dr Donkupar Roy”