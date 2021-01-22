Northeast Gets Its 1st Sewage Treatment Plant in Manipur

The Manipur government gave a green signal to the sewage treatment plant which will operate under the banner of Imphal Sewerage Project phase 1 in Imphal to control pollution

The plant cost a total of Rs 345 crore.

The major objective of installing the sewage treatment plant in Imphal is to curb pollution levels in Nambul River which flows into Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeast India.

Meanwhile, Executive engineer Arambam Ibohal of public health engineering department (drainage and sewerage division) said, “So far we’ve provided sewerage pipeline connection to 12,000 households and other establishments in nine out of targeted 11 municipal wards.”

As per Ibohal, the plant will reach the remaining households by March 2021. The project, which cost Rs 345 crore, has a generating capacity of 27 million litres per day, Hindustan Times reported.