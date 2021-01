Paresh Baruah-led Ulfa(I) released videos showing the kidnapped oil workers from Arunachal Pradesh appealing to Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Bihar’s supreme Nitish Kumar to help them get them back home.

Meanwhile, Ulfa(I) has demanded Rs 20 crore in ransom from the company for the release of the oil workers.

It is to be mentioned that earlier in December 2020, the oil workers were kidnapped from Kumchaikha drilling site near Innao in Changlang district.