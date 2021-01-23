Bangladesh Contingent to Lead Republic Day Parade in Delhi

A Bangladeshi tri-service contingent, comprising soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy, and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force will lead the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

“Bangladesh contingent will be led by its Army, which will be in the first six rows, followed by two navy and two air force contingents, respectively. We are following all the COVID-19 norms,” Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary told ANI today.

In the past, the Bangladesh government has honoured several Indian armed forces personnel, some posthumously, for their role in the war.