Film City in Sikkim to Come Up Soon

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh was briefed here about the proposed Film City in Sikkim by a team of senior officers of the State Government of Sikkim including Chairperson, Sikkim Film Promotion Board, Department of Information, Pooja Sharma and Resident Commissioner, Ashwani Kumar Chand.

As per the proposal, the Government of Sikkim has decided to set up a Film City Complex in the vicinity of the capital city of Gangtok in an area measuring over 10 acres. The Film City Complex envisages an Acting School, different kinds of Film Sets as well as Artificial Sets, Ramps for fashion events, Miniplex Cinema, Amphi Theatre, Mobile Theatre, Concert Halls, Recreation Park, Editing Studios, Sound Studios, etc.

The State Government team also briefed the Minister about the plan to hold a Global Film Festival at Sikkim in the month of April, this year.

The four-day festival is expected to provide an international platform for the film fraternity including professional Filmmakers, film enthusiasts and film/media students.