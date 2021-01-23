India Should Have 4 Rotating Capitals: Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that our country must have four rotating capitals instead of just one- in Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee while speaking at a rally in Kolkata said, “I believe that India must have four rotating capitals. The English ruled the entire country from Kolkata. Why should there be only one capital city in our country.”

It is to be mentioned that Mamata Banerjee took out a massive rally here in Kolkata to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary hours ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the state.

The rally or ‘padayatra’ started from Shyam Bazaar to Red Road in Kolkata. The minister also demanded that the Netaji’s birth anniversary day be should be declared as a national holiday.

Meanhwile taking a jibe at the Centre’s move to commemorate Netaji’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’, the Bengal chief minister said that the state was celebrating ‘Deshnaayak Divas’ today, not ‘Parakram Diwas’.