Jailed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad to be Shifted to AIIMS as Health Deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad will be shifted to AIIMS-Delhi after his health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

Earlier, RJD Supremo was convicted in fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) here for multiple ailments.

“Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days. On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS- Delhi on the advice of doctors for better treatment,” RIMS Director Dr Kameshwar Prasad was quoted as saying by PTI.

“He is likely to be shifted to AIIMS today. We have already spoken to the experts at AIIMS,” he added.