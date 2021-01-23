Maharashtra Govt to Take Action Against Arnab Goswami over Leaked Chats

Maharashtra government mulls on taking action against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to the 2019 Pulwama attack and Balakot airstrike on Pakistan.

Earlier, Mumbai Police released a series of transcripts of the journalist’s WhatsApp conversation along with former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) chief Partho Dasgupta.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh said that the state government was taking legal opinion on the possibility of action under the 1923 Official Secrets Act, a colonial-era anti-espionage statute with punishments ranging between three and 14 years, because the WhatsApp conversation related to national security.

The chat transcripts were part of a 3,600-page charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police in connection with alleged manipulation of TRP (Television Rating Points) and became public last week.