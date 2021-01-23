Mizoram to Host 1st Ever Professional Boxing Event “WBC World Youth Title”

In a bid to promote professional boxing, the state government of Mizoram is all set to organize the first-ever professional boxing event ‘WBC World Youth Title’ on March 6

Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte on Friday said that the event will be organised at R. Dengthuama indoor stadium in Aizawl.

The sports minister said that Mizoram is the first state in the country to grant industry status to sports. He also assured that the government will continue its efforts to promote promising and talented sportspersons in all disciplines.

The event will be jointly organised by local cable TV LPS vision and a Kolkata based grassroots boxing promotion and management.