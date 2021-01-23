Olympian Dipa Karmakar Conferred With Tripura Bibhusan Award

The state government has conferred the Tripura Bibhusan Award on Olympian Dipa Karmakar.

The Tripura government has honoured five eminent personalities on the occasion of the statehood day.

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb handed over a memento, cash prize and other gifts to artistic gymnast Dipa Karmakar. While Dipa Karmakar received Tripura Bhibushan Award, chess wonder Arshiya Das was honoured with the Tripura Bhusan Award.

In his speech, the Tripura chief minister highlighted the state government’s works for the welfare of the common people.