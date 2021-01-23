The love of the people of Assam brings me back again and again: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar.

Speaking in the event PM Modi said the love of the people of this state brings me back again and again.

“I have had the privilege to visit various parts of the state over the years. I have come to celebrate with the people of the state on a major achievement of the state’s native people,” he said.

Further the Prime Minister stated that around 70 tribes of Assam have been provided social security and the BJP government is committed for swift development for the welfare of the people.