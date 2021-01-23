Watch: Massive Accident in Latasil, Guwahati

0
273

In an unfortunate incident, a major accident occurred in Latasil area in Guwahati on January 23.

According to reports, an ultra bus rammed over private cars and finally smatched into a shop overcrossing the railings.

Although the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, locals alleged that the ultra bus driver failed to apply its brakes which resulted in this accident.

(Details Awaited)

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments