Ahead of 72nd Republic Day Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Details Inside

The Guwahati traffic police department has issued a traffic advisory on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations on 26th January 2021 at Khanapara field.

Diversion of vehicles

1. During the programme, movement of all heavy commercial goods carrying vehicles coming towards Guwahati through National Highways 31 and 37 will be regulated as and when necessary on the following places for the safety of the general public on the roads:

a. Khetri, Sonapur, Byrnihat and Jorabat

b. Jalukbari, Amingaon and Bongara (City border)

2. Diversion around the venue:

a. Vehicles with “RED passes” shall be allowed to move upto Koinadhara point either via GS Road, Khanapara Rotary and NH 37 or via Assam Rifle building (IG Prison office gate) point and park at the earmarked places.

Vehicles with BLUE & YELLOW passes shall drop invitee at museum point & move to AASC.

b. No other vehicle shall be allowed entry from the Research Gate point or Koinadhara point to Museum point.

c. Commercial goods carrying vehicles shall NOT be allowed to ply on GS Road from Khanapara to Sixmile. d. The public coming by vehicles “WITHOUT VEHICLE PASS” to attend the function from Dispur, Beltola, Noonmati, Narengi side will be allowed to park vehicles from Joyanagar chariali point upto Assam Administrative Staff College Gate. e.

The public coming by vehicles from Basistha Chariali side to the venue may move via NH-37 upto Koinadhara point and park on southern service road of NH 37.

No Parking:

i. The stretch of the National Highway 37 from Koinadhara point to Khanapara rotary

ii. From Koinadhara point to I.G. Prison office (Assam Rifle building) point.

iii. From the AASC Gate to the Research Gate point.

iv. GS Road, RGB Road, B. Barooah Road, GNB Road, KLB Road and MG Road. Parking arrangements for vehicles of invitees, media, public etc. in and around the field:

i. Vehicles of police officers / security personnel / parade contingents / cultural troupes etc. are to be parked on the road along Veterinary College campus wall (Eastside of flyover) or on the road from the AASC gate to Joyanagar.

ii. Vehicles of public (WITHOUT PASSES) will be parked from the AASC gate to Joyanagar and Khanapara Point (Eastside of flyover).