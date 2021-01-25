Amid Pandemic Mukesh Ambani Earned Rs 90Cr/hr while 24% Earned Under Rs 3K/Month: Oxfam

Mukesh Ambani emerged as the fourth richest man in the world and the richest in India and Asia with his wealth rising to Rs 5,837 billion — a rise of 72 per cent in his wealth.

According to the Oxfam report, Ambani was making Rs 90 crore per hour during the pandemic at a time when around 24 per cent of the people in the country have been earning under Rs 3,000 per month during the lockdown

The wealth of Indian billionaires increased by 35 per cent during the lockdown and by 90 per cent since 2009 to $422.9 billion ranking India, sixth in the world after US, China, Germany, Russia and France.

It is to be mentioned that during the pandemic, on the day when Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani, rose to become the fourth richest man in the world, a farmer, Rajesh Rajak, and his three daughters died by suicide as a result of his job loss.