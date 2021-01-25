Assam DIG Violet Baruah to Receive President’s Police Medal on Republic Day

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kokrajhar, Assam, Violet Baruah has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service.

She will be receiving the medal on 26th January, on the occasion of Republic Day.

Taking to her social media handle the ace police officer wrote, “I am so happy and honoured to have received this prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. Thank you all for your blessings.”

Further, 13 police personnel of Assam Police will be awarded the police medals for their meritorious service.