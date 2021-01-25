Former CM Tarun Gogoi Conferred Padma Bhusan Posthumously

Former Chief Minister of Assam late Tarun Gogoi has been conferred the prestigious ‘Padma Bhushan’ posthumously for distinguished service of high order in the field of public affairs.
Padma Awards – one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories namely – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri by the President of India.
Along with Gogoi, 13 more personalities from the north-east region were awarded ‘Padma Shri’ for this year.
Below is the list of awardees –
Assam
- Lakhimi Baruah – Social Work
- Gopiram Bargayn Burabhakat- Art
- Bijoya Chakravarty – Public Affairs
- Mangal Singh Hazowary – Literature and Education
- Dulal Manki – Art
- Birubala Rabha – Social Work
- Roman Sarmah – Literature and Education, Journalism
- Imran Shah – Literature and Education
Arunachal Pradesh
- Anshu Jamsenpa – Sports
Manipur
- Radhe Devi – Art
- Rewben Mashangva – Art
Mizoram
- Sangkhumi Bualchhuak Social Work
Meghalaya
- Nanadro B Marak Others- Agriculture