National Voter’s Day Observed in Tawang

The 11th National Voter’s day was observed this morning in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The heads of Departments, BLOs and newly registered electors were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering as Chief Guest of the occasion Deputy Commissioner cum District Election officer Sang Phuntsok highlighted the importance of the day and the privilege that the constitution of India bestows to each citizen of the country to exercise their franchise to strengthen the democratic set up of the country.

While congratulating the new voters, he exhorted them to take part in the electoral process whole heartedly to cherish and uphold the democratic traditions of the country. He also administered the voter’s pledge to all the members present.

Earlier in his welcome speech Lobsang Tsetan, ERO(Hqrts) outlined the purpose and objective behind observance of National Voters Day, followed by felicitation and distribution of EPIC Card to the new electors. The new voters were also presented with a badge comprising the slogan “PROUD TO BE A VOTER- READY TO VOTE”.