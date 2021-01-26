67 Sitting MLAs in Assam Listed as Crorepatis: ADR Report

A report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Assam Election Watch said that as many as 67 MLAs out of 119 sitting MLAs of Assam Legislative Assembly have been listed as crorepatis.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Naren Sonowal from Naharkatia, with total declared assets worth Rs 33.94 crore, is the richest MLA.

The poorest of all MLAs is AIUDF MLA Sahab Uddin Ahmed from Jaleswar constituency, with total declared assets worth Rs 1.81 lakh.

On average, the assets per sitting MLA is Rs 2.47 crore, the report said.

The report stated that the MLAs have been listed as crorepatis with declared assets worth Rs. 1crore and above adding that the number of crorepati MLAs increased five times since 2006.

According to the report, the Assembly only had 15 crorepati MLAs in 2006 which is 12% and the number has tripled in 2011 with 47 MLAs listed under crorepatis which are 37%.