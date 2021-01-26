Internet Services Suspended in Parts of Delhi-NCR

Internet services have been suspended in some parts of Delhi-NCR in view of the law and order situation caused by chaotic protests by farmers.

The services will remain affected at Singhu border, Ghazipur border, Tikri border, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi till midnight.

A government order sent to telecom service providers directed the temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day, according to the Department of Telecom.