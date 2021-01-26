Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita from Assam Awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, general officer commanding (GOC) of 3 Corps of Indian Army has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, one of India’s military decorations for Wartime Distinguished Service. Kalita hails from Assam’s Rangia under Kamrup district.

Lt Gen Kalita was earlier honoured with ‘Sena Medal’ and ‘Vishisht Seva Medal’ (twice) for his outstanding service.

Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita, an alumnus of Sainik School Goalpara is the first Assamese army officer to be appointed as a corps commander and the second one from the northeast. Lt Gen KH Singh (retd) of Manipur was the first from the region.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Chief Minister on his Twitter wrote, “Many Congratulations to Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC Spear Corps for being awarded the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM).”