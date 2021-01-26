Manipur’s Venish Keisham Conferred With Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

Venish Keisham from Manipur has been conferred with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021.

Keisham who is a student of standard XI of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Venish received the award for her outstanding work in the field of art.

The 15-year-old student is a resident of Imphal West district of Manipur

Venish reportedly aspires to become a professor of art and has bagged numerous awards in art in both the state and national levels.

Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren Singh tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to all the 32 achievers of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021.My best compliments to Venish Keisham from Manipur on the conferment of this prestigious award for her extraordinary work in the field of art.”