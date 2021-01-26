Mizoram: Police Rescues Newborn Baby Stolen from Hospital, Woman Held

Police have rescued a newborn baby who had gone missing from a hospital in Mizoram’s Lunglei on Sunday morning.

Police on Monday said that the four-day-old baby boy was rescued from a 40-year-old woman from her temporary residence at Farm Veng neighbourhood in Lunglei around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police have returned the child safely to the mother.

Police have identified the woman identified as Vanlalnghaki. The woman is a resident of Tlabung town in Lunglei district, confessed to police that she had taken away the child. The child was sleeping with the woman when police rescued him.

The newborn was stolen from the hospital on Sunday morning by the woman disguised as a staff nurse on the pretext that the baby needed to be put in Special Newborn Care Unit and would be returned after an hour.

The accused told police that her desperate want for a child compelled her to abduct the newborn. She further told that she had a miscarriage at the same hospital and feeling ashamed of going home without a baby, therefore, she stole the baby.