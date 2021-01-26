Ruckus in Delhi as Protesters Brandish Swords near Delhi Border

Police used tear gas shells after isolated incidents of a scuffle between protestors and police took place at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar; protestors took over a police vehicle.

The protesting farmers brandish swords as Delhi Police used tear gas on the group of farmers.

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city, before the time allotted by the Delhi Police for their tractor parade.