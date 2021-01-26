Sankardeva Nethralaya Observes 72nd Republic Day

Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya (SSN), the premier eye care institution of the Northeast, celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in its premises.

A brief function was held on the occasion. Flag Hoisting ceremony along with playing of national anthem and patriotic songs with much fanfare to mark the occasion.

Dr. Harsha Bhattcharjee, President and Trustee, SSN, hoisted the national flag. Dr. Bhattacharjee welcomed the guests, trustee members of the management committee, doctors, students, staff and their families to witness the proceedings of the significant event of our great nation. He in his speech highlighted the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to maintain the integrity as one Republic.

Dr. Bhattacharjee also mentioned about the continued and relentless struggles aimed at freeing our nation form British rule.

He addressed to the gathering at length pouring light on the hard fought struggles to attain ‘freedom of our nation’ and appealed to live with dignity, respect, peace, unity and maintain social harmony. After unfurling the national tricolor, gifts were distributed to the children and sweets to all present on the occasion.