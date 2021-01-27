After 4 Yrs, Expelled AIADMK Leader Sasikala Released From Jail

Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has been released after serving four years imprisonment in a corruption case at a prison in Bengaluru.

Sasikala was on Wednesday released after the formalities for her release were completed at the state-run Victoria Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 infection.

“Yes, she has been formally released,” Parappana Agrahara Jail Superintendent V Sheshamurthy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Sasikala would remain at the Victoria hospital for another three days as mandated under the Covid-19 protocol.