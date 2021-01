The Assam state government has allotted a land for setting up of a centre of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) in Assam.

“Land for ISRO centre has been identified and allotted at Amingaon,” Assam Minister Keshav Mahanta said.

The process of setting up an ISRO centre in Assam began in 2017.

The ISRO centre in Assam would explore the possibility of using geospatial technology for the accurate flood warning system, prevention of soil erosion and landslide, etc.