Nagaland Musician Imcha Imchen Featured on Apple’s Top 2020 Hits

Naga pop musician Imcha Imchen has landed a spot in Apple Music’s ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2020’for his original composition ‘Spare My Heart’.

The list also features world-renowned artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande. This is the first instance of an artist from Nagaland to find their name in this list.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter released his first song ‘Moving On’ at the age of 18. His other notable and popular songs include ‘Sinner’ and ‘Melody’.

Imchen took to Twitter to thank his fans. He wrote, “Feels like am on my way to the Billboard Charts! Learning every day and Aiming higher. Thank you all who’ve been supporting me from day 1. super thankful.”