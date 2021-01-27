PM Modi Likely to visit Assam Again on February 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to visit Assam on February 7, 2021.

This was disclosed by sources in BJP party.

Earlier this month, PM Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar on January 23.

Notably, PM Modi visited the historical place connected with Assam’s erstwhile Ahom kingdom, Jerenga Pathar in this occasion.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also addressed the students and faculty at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam via video conferencing.

The PM also praised the innovation hub of Tezpur University and initiatives like the simple and cheap way of purifying water by the department of chemical science, which is benefiting many villages across Assam.