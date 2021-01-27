Sourav Ganguly Hospitalized Again

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalized again after he complained of chest pain.

According to reports, he has been taken to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata.

Further reports suggest that he is stable and feeling better now, but will be kept under observation for two days.

Notably, two more stents on Ganguly’s coronary arteries, which were supposed to be implanted in a couple of weeks from the date of his previous discharge from hospital, likely to be implanted now.

Earlier on January 7, Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Woodlands hospital, Kolkata.