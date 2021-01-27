Tourism Minister Visits Red Fort, Condemns Farmers’ Actions

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Patel on Wednesday visited the Red Fort in Delhi to take of the situation after some farmers protested in the iconic monument on Tuesday during the celebration of 72nd Republic Day.

The minister condemned the actions of the farmers who protested at the Red Fort and said that their actions violated the symbol of dignity of India’s democracy.

Some farmers from their tractor rally deviated from their designated route and entered the Red Fort complex.

“The Red Fort is a symbol of the dignity of our democracy. The farmers should have stayed away from it. I condemn the violation of this dignity. It is sad and unfortunate,” Patel said in a tweet.

Earlier, a clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen’s Delhi, prompting the force to resort to lathicharge and use tear gas shells against them.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

It was followed by a clash between police officials and the farmers.