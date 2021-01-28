Cash Transactions in Toll Gates to be Closed from Feb 15

Cash transactions in toll gates will be over from February 15, 2021.

Speaking to media, Field Director of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Alok Kumar said that the transaction will be carried only through Fastag and one who will not have Fastag will have to impose a double fine.

Meanwhile, FASTags will be mandatory for all vehicles with effect from January 1, 2021, in M and N categories of motor vehicles sold before December 1, 2017, the ministry of road transport and Highways clarified on Thursday adding that only a single hybrid lane will be functional at tolls for accepting cash till February 15.

Category ‘M’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying passengers. Category ‘N’ stands for a motor vehicle with at least four wheels used for carrying goods, which may also carry people in addition to goods.

“It is clarified that this Central Motor Vehicle Rule stands in force as it is,” said the ministry in an official statement on Thursday.

However, at hybrid lanes of fee plazas on National Highways, fee payment can be made through FASTag as well as in cash mode till February 15, 2021. Moreover, in FASTag lanes of fee plazas, payment of fees will continue to be through FASTag only.