College in Meghalaya to Begin from February 1

Colleges and all higher educational institutions across Meghalaya are set to reopen from February 1.

According to the notification, classes in the colleges will be held from February 1, 2021, onwards in blended mode (online/offline).

“This will include lesson transaction, assignments, online interaction, counselling, etc.”, the notification says.

However, parental consent for attending offline classes is mandatory, the notification added.

“A blended approach of 3 days classes (minimum) and 2 days for home assignment may also be considered to reduce the exposure,” it said.

Teaching material, computers, laptop, and printers shall also be disinfected with 70% alcohol wipes.