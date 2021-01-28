Firing Incident at Karbi Anglong Kills 2, Including Woman

In an unfortunate incident, a woman and a man were killed leaving another seriously injured in a firing incident at Kharnaidisa near Dhansiri, Diphu, Karbi Anglong in Assam.

According to reports, three unidentified people came in and opened fire at a Dimasa celebration, Bushu Dima fest, on Wednesday night at around 11:30 PM and opened fire.

Following which a man and a woman died on the spot and another man was seriously injured in the incident.

The two deceased have been identified as Alota Maibongsa(40), Amit Nunisa, former member and area commandant of a local militant group.

According to Assam Police sources, a militant group DNLA is associated with the killing.