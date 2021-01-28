Geo Tagging/GPS Mapping of Waqf Properties Carried Out on War Footing

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the “Wave of Development” cannot be stopped by “Waver of Destruction”.

The Government’s “Determination for Development”, which is based on “Development with Dignity” and “Development without Discrimination”, has shown revolutionary results and every section of the society has become an equal partner of mainstream development.

Addressing an orientation programme, organised by Central Waqf Council for officials of State Waqf Boards in New Delhi, Naqvi said that for the first time after the Independence, the Government has constructed infrastructure on large scale for socio-economic and educational activities and skill development projects on Waqf properties across the country. Our diligent campaign of digitisation of Waqf records has made a large number of these Waqf properties free from the clutches of vested interests and Waqf mafia.

During the last about 6 years, the Government has constructed schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community hall “Sadbhav Mandap”, “Hunar Hub”, common service centres, employment-oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land in needy areas across the country under “Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram” (PMJVK).

Naqvi said that these basic infrastructure has ensured quality education for needy especially girls and employment opportunities to the youths.

Naqvi said that for the first time since the Independence, Government has provided 100 per cent funding to develop schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community hall “Sadbhav Mandap”, “Hunar Hub”, common service centres, employment oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land under “Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram” in those backward areas across the country which had been deprived of these basic facilities.

Naqvi said that while only 90 districts of the country had been identified for Minority communities’ development earlier; Government has expanded development programmes for Minorities in 308 districts, 870 blocks, 331 towns and thousands of the villages of the country.

Naqvi said that during the last about 6 years, the Government has developed socio-economic-educational and employment-oriented infrastructure across the country in Minority concentrated areas. These projects include 1527 New School Buildings; 22877 Additional Class Rooms; 646 Hostels; 163 Residential Schools, 9217 Smart Class Rooms (including those in Kendriya Vidyalayas); 32 Colleges; 95 ITIs; 13 Polytechnics; 6 Navodaya Vidyalayas; 404 Multi-purpose community centre “Sadbhav Mandap”; 574 Market Sheds; 5330 toilet and water facilities; 143 Common Service Centres; 22 Working Women Hostels; 1926 Health Projects; 5 Hospitals; 8 Hunar Hub; 14 various sports facilities, 6014 Anganwadi Centres.

Naqvi said that about 6 lakh 64,000 registered waqf properties are there across the country. Digitisation of all the state Waqf boards has been completed. Geo-Tagging/GPS Mapping of Waqf properties is being done on a war footing by prominent institutions of the country. All the State Waqf Boards have been provided video conferencing facilities.

Naqvi said that the process has been started to establish Waqf Boards in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil. Waqf Boards will ensure proper utilisation of Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil for welfare of the society. The Central Government will provide adequate financial assistance to construct infrastructure for socio-economic and educational activities on Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil under “Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram” (PMJVK). There are thousands of Waqf properties in Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil and the process has been started to register these Waqf properties. Digitisation, Geo Tagging/GPS Mapping of these Waqf properties has also been initiated and the work will be completed soon.

Naqvi further said that, while taking a serious note of bungling and encroachment of Waqf properties by Waqf Mafias in several states, the state governments have been asked to take strict action against such Waqf mafias.

A team of Central Waqf Council will visit these states in this regard. On the occasion, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs Shri P K Das; Additional Secretary Shri S K Dev Varman; Secretary, Central Waqf Council Dr. SAS Naqvi, Central Waqf Council Members and other senior officials were present.

The one-day orientation programme was organised by the Central Waqf Council for the officials of the State Waqf Boards under “Qaumi Waqf Board Taraqqiati Scheme”.