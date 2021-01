India has extended the restrictions imposed on flights originating from the UK to India till February 14.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said the restrictions on flights between India and the UK have been extended up to February 14 (23.59 hours).

As per the restrictions in place, a total of 30 flights will be allowed every week. Fifteen of them will be operated by Indian carriers and 15 by British ones.

At present, flights to the UK are operating out of only Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.