Woman Entrepreneur from Nagaland Produce Organic Dragon Fruit Wine

Dream Dragon Fruit Farm – a dragon fruit farm owned by a young Naga lady entrepreneur Lucy Ngullie, has forayed into production of organic dragon fruit wine. The 100 per cent organic dragon fruit wine was formally launched by Dimapur district public relations officer Lolano Patton at the farm located in Shitovi village in Dimapur district on Saturday.

Speaking at the launching programme, Patton congratulated Ngullie for achieving another milestone in her farming career by introducing an international standard of 100 per cent organic dragon fruit wine.

She said the new venture would definitely help boost the economy of the State.

Patton lauded Ngullie for being a hard-working resourceful, sincere and dedicated entrepreneur.

She added that the young entrepreneur is showing the way to the farming community of the State to be self-dependent.

Sharing her views on her new organic winery venture, Ngullie said the main objective for taking up the venture is to give value addition to her farm to keep her dragon fruit farm sustainable.

She was of the view that the Naga farmers ought to be resourceful instead of depending only on government funding.

Ngullie was tutored on dragon fruit wine-making by a Philippino winemaker. The ingredients used for making the wine were all imported from Canada.