16-Year-Old Spinner Khrievitso Kense from Nagaland Likely to Play for Mumbai Indians

Khrievitso Kense who is playing for Naglanad and scalped 7 wickets in 4 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has been called up by Mumbai Indians for trials.

According to reports, Kense made his domestic cricket debut in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (2020-2021), India’s premier domestic T20 tournament.

Kense son of Atuo and Neibunuo Kense, hails from Sovima Village in Dimapur in Nagaland.