Blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi

A blast took place near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening. Windscreens of several cars were damaged in the explosion.

Senior Delhi Police officials are at the site of the explosion and the area has been cordoned off.

A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 PM near APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal house.

The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Fire Officer Prem Lal said, “We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding blast after which we reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident.”