Comedian Kunal Kamra Refuses to Apologise for Tweet Against Supreme Court

Kunal Kamra has refused to tender an apology for his tweet against the top court for which a contempt notice was issued against him.

In his affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court on Friday, Kamra said, “Public’s faith in the judiciary is founded on its own actions, not on criticism about it.”

On December 18 last year, the top court issued a show-cause notice to Kamra for his alleged scandalous tweets against the apex court and exempted him from personal appearances.

Attorney General K K Venugopal had granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the comedian’s tweets were in “bad taste” and it was a time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly would attract punishment.

Criminal contempt of the Supreme Court is punishable with a fine of up to Rs 2,000 and imprisonment of up to six months.