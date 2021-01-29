Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Polls to be Held on April 9

The elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) will be held on April 9 and counting will take place on April 14.

The poll schedule was approved by the Meghalaya cabinet during the meeting chaired by chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday.

The GHADC has 30 members – 29 elected and one member nominated by the Governor.

Speaking to the media, deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said that the publication of draft electoral rolls will be on February 4 and February 18 is the last date for filing of claims and objections.