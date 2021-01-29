Kangana Ranaut all set to Play Indira Gandhi

Kangana Ranaut is all set to play former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi in a political drama helmed by Sai Kabir.

According to reports, Kangana, in a statement, said that the movie won’t be a biopic but will cover significant moments of Indian political history including Operation Blue Star and The Emergency.

“Yes, we are working on the project, and the script is in the final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi. It is a grand period film. To be precise, it is a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India,” the actor said in a statement.

The actor is currently in Bhopal to shoot for action thriller Dhaakad.